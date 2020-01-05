Global  

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the western part of the state, according to officials.
News video: 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

 Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Crash near Paddock closes south I-75 [Video]Crash near Paddock closes south I-75

A crash involving at least four semi trucks and two other vehicles on southbound I-75 near Paddock Road has shut the highway down Friday morning, according to police.

Fatal crash on Highway 44 [Video]Fatal crash on Highway 44

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Highway 44.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash: At Least 5 Dead and 60 Injured, Officials Say

Two tractor-trailers, a tour bus and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash, which occurred about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
NYTimes.com

Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania,...
Seattle Times

