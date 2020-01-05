A crash involving at least four semi trucks and two other vehicles on southbound I-75 near Paddock Road has shut the highway down Friday morning, according to police.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:17Published 2 days ago
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Highway 44.
Credit: KIMTPublished 3 days ago
Lisa Kelly RT @wbaltv11: At least 5 people dead in Pennsylvania crash involving tour bus; more than 50 hospitalized https://t.co/EbeehteCYa https://t.… 3 seconds ago
Melissa Mecija On @10News This Morning:
-New developments in the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran
-Breaking: Multiple ki… https://t.co/oD9CvFzpcY 3 seconds ago
The Reading Eagle At least 5 were killed in a crash early Sunday involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wester… https://t.co/NVX4oi4xHE 8 seconds ago
Daniel L. Gurley RT @business: Five people were killed and dozens injured early Sunday in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike,… 12 seconds ago
Marquita RT @cnnbrk: A massive pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars kills five people and i… 16 seconds ago
Jerry Carroll RT @Bellatrixx2020: BREAKING: God bless friends and family in Pennsylvania. 💖💖💖😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏
At least five killed, dozens injured in Pennsylvania… 21 seconds ago
Patriotify: The social network built by America. Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed | Fox News https://t.co/hdmaAV0LaD 35 seconds ago
ROCK ON OHIO 🇺🇸 Breaking Now:5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash 🙏🙏 #Pennsylvania
https://t.co/k6DPpxoNRT 50 seconds ago