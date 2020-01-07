Global  

Mexican Asylum Seekers Could Now Be Deported to Guatemala

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A plan that homeland security officials once praised as a deterrent for Central Americans considering the long journey through Mexico is being expanded.
A surge in asylum-seekers meets a U.S. crackdown [Video]A surge in asylum-seekers meets a U.S. crackdown

In the summer of 2019, U.S. immigration officials found themselves caught between a ballooning number of Central American families seeking asylum at the border, and a Trump administration demanding a..

Asylum seekers celebrate the holidays in Tucson [Video]Asylum seekers celebrate the holidays in Tucson

Migrants looking for asylum in the United States may find security with a group right here in Tucson.

US to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala under new plan

Under a bilateral agreement, Trump administration to begin sending Mexican asylum seekers in the US to Guatemala.
economics_n

Trading_Beaver RT @WSJ: The U.S. could begin deporting Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala, a significant expansion of the Trump administration’s controve… 15 seconds ago

itsBlonde007

💎𝔹𝕃𝕆ℕ𝔻𝕀𝔼 𝟘𝟘𝟟💎 RT @DocBear5: Bye Bye! And DoNot Come Back!! Mexican Asylum Seekers Could Now Be Deported to Guatemala - The New York Times https://t.co/4l… 7 minutes ago

epbusiness

EP Business Journal RT @RioGGuardian: In theory, an asylum seeker from Matamoros could be deported from Brownsville, a mile from his home, to the Guatemalan bo… 9 minutes ago

inspolitics

Institute Politics The U.S. could begin deporting Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala, a significant expansion of the Trump administra… https://t.co/Bknpkqp1sK 10 minutes ago

