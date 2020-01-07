Global  

Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Limited Series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Limited Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’Melissa McCarthy has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” limited series from David E. Kelley, a rep for the streaming service confirmed to TheWrap.

She’ll star opposite Nicole Kidman in the project, which is based off of the book of the name name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty.

The project marks the third collaboration between Kidman, Kelley and producer Bruna Papandrea, who recently worked together on “Big Little Lies” and also have “The Undoing” series in the works at HBO.

*Also Read:* Hulu in January: Here's Everything Coming and Going

Ordered straight to series, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation to nine stressed city dwellers. Kidman will star the resort’s director Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. McCarthy will play the role of Francis, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. She’ll also executive produce.

The series is the latest project Blossom Films, Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content.

Kelley will co-write and serve as co-showrunner on the series alongside “Edge of Tomorrow” screenwriter John Henry Butterworth. Kidman and Per Saari of Kidman’s Blossom Films banner and Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories also executive produce, as will Moriarty.

*Also Read:* 'High Fidelity' Teaser: Zoe Kravitz Dramatically Reenacts the Ending of 'Braveheart' (Video)

The series is expected to debut in 2021.

Deadline was first to report the news of McCarthy’s casting.

