A Colorado statute limits many Boy Scout abuse victims from filing sexual abuse claims. A new lawsuit seeks to change that.

Denver Post Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Eight individuals from around the country, including one from Colorado, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Boy Scouts of America in D.C. District Court, alleging the organization covered up decades of sexual abuse in their ranks.
Why Are The Boy Scouts Being Sued? – OpEd

Several states have passed laws suspending the statute of limitations for crimes involving the sexual abuse of minors; they provide for a look-back period,...
United States: What Should A Policyholder Do To Transfer Risk Of Loss For Sexual Abuse Claims? - Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Sexual abuse litigation is increasingly common, and an unfortunate wave of new lawsuits is coming.
