Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Larry David Claims He Told The New York Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson

Daily Caller Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
He's a great player
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him [Video]Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 42-21 Thursday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

10 In A Row: Ravens Clinch AFC North [Video]10 In A Row: Ravens Clinch AFC North

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes, scurried into the NFL record book and guided the Baltimore Ravens to their second straight AFC North title and 10th consecutive victory, 42-21 over the New..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:45Published


Tweets about this

NASCARNAC

The Stupendous Yappi 🇺🇸🇨🇴🏁🏒🥅🥊🚨🥇🏆👍 RT @Chris_1791: Larry David Claims He Told The New York Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson https://t.co/FKVkOibQPR #DCExclusivesOpinion #SmokeRoom… 2 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Larry David Claims He Told The New York Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson https://t.co/FKVkOibQPR #DCExclusivesOpinion… https://t.co/7Durl3gRnx 2 hours ago

PapaMorf7

PapaMorf RT @BarDown: Larry David claims he told the New York Jets' former GM to draft Lamar Jackson instead of Sam Darnold. 👀😬 VIDEO @ https://t.co… 7 hours ago

RyanHoneyESNY

Ryan Honey RT @EliteSportsNY: Larry David told the Jets to draft Lamar Jackson back in 2018. #TakeFlight @RyanHoneyESNY https://t.co/UYfb56HCsg http… 10 hours ago

nightingale_88

Tom Nightingale RT @thecomeback: Larry David claims he told Jets GM to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 https://t.co/Cu89BHBkhw https://t.co/t2csMJlQxT 10 hours ago

TheComebackNFL

The Comeback NFL Larry David claims he told Jets GM to draft Lamar Jackson in 2018 https://t.co/BMBUDBkBXD https://t.co/2WofMBmKN9 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.