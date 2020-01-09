Global  

Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing boy, 3, after mom found dead in home

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A child’s mother was found dead inside a home in New Mexico, and police have issued an Amber Alert for the 3-year-old boy, who they say may be with the father. 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: AMBER Alert: 3-Year-Old Osiel Rico Missing After Mother Found Dead In New Mexico

AMBER Alert: 3-Year-Old Osiel Rico Missing After Mother Found Dead In New Mexico 00:37

 New Mexico authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico and his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, after the boy's mother was found dead in a southeast Roswell home. Katie Johnston reports.

Springfield Police, Mayor On Amber Alert [Video]Springfield Police, Mayor On Amber Alert

An 11-year-old girl was found safe after she was abducted walking home from school.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 15:37Published

NYC Landlord-Tenant Dispute Turns Deadly [Video]NYC Landlord-Tenant Dispute Turns Deadly

A landlord-tenant dispute leaves one elderly man dead in Queens New York—and the incident was all caught on a home surveillance camera. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All the Details on Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood's New Romance

Amber Portwood has a new man in her life. It seems the Teen Mom star has given up on the idea of reconciling with ex Andrew Glennon. Instead, she's moving on...
E! Online

Boy opens fire in school in northern Mexico, at least two dead

Boy opens fire in school in northern Mexico, at least two deadMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A boy entered a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

StateStatus_NM

StateStatus NM Amber Alert issued for New Mexico boy after his mother was found dead - WTHR https://t.co/VHE2mUPh6r 7 hours ago

StateStatus_NM

StateStatus NM Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico 3-year-old; mother found dead in home - https://t.co/jgRlUbgV1F https://t.co/SIRStiNdlk 8 hours ago

elbamaritsa

Elbaa♡ New Mexico Toddler Missing, Believed to Be in Danger After Mom Found Dead; Amber Alert Issued https://t.co/dnvXFYPetx 19 hours ago

RobertaFreeze

Roberta Kaye Freeze Amber Alert issued for three-year-old boy in New Mexico after mom found dead inside home https://t.co/hpDcj87IOx 22 hours ago

kwicgov55

✝🙏M. T.🙏✝🚂💨 Amber Alert: Police search for missing 3-year-old after mother found dead in New Mexico https://t.co/AL3AO3aWvQ 1 day ago

KristineLaurit3

Kristine Lauritsen RT @BigBrownOcelot: Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead in New Mexico https://t.co/XIkf3eSSjN 1 day ago

kalama96713

Leslie Kalama AMBER ALERT: New Mexico child missing after mother found dead https://t.co/Eaj3jPzk9I 1 day ago

BigBrownOcelot

Alejandro Reyes, II Rodriguez Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead in New Mexico https://t.co/XIkf3eSSjN 1 day ago

