Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis Out On Bail In Case Of Missing CT Mother Jennifer Dulos

CBS 2 Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Fotis Dulos, accused of murder and kidnapping, ignored questions as he left the courthouse after posting bond.
News video: Suspects In Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Out On Bail

Suspects In Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Out On Bail 02:03

 CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis being released on bail after facing new charges in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail [Video]Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail

Attorney Kevin Smith spoke shortly before Fotis Dulos was released on bail after being charged with murdering Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published

Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case [Video]Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the bail hearing of Fotis Dulos, charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published


Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment In Disappearance Of Missing CT Mother Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney were all taken into custody Tuesday.
CBS 2

Missing mom case spouse held on $6 million bail

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut missing mother of five has been ordered detained on $6 million bail on new murder and kidnapping charges....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

