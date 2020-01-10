Global  

Tom Steyer Makes Democratic Debate With Two Surprising Polls

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Mr. Steyer will join five other candidates onstage on Tuesday after registering double-digit support in Nevada and South Carolina.
Steyer Qualifies For December Debate [Video]Steyer Qualifies For December Debate

Politico reports that Tom Steyer is the sixth candidate to lock down a spot onstage. To qualify, candidates need to hit 4 percent in four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee. Or, they..

Tom Steyer appears to qualify for next Democratic debate after new polls

Tom Steyer appears to qualify for next Democratic debate after new polls
euronews

Steyer is 6th candidate to qualify for next week’s debate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Billionaire Tom Steyer qualified Thursday for next week’s Democratic presidential debate, putting him on stage in Iowa alongside...
Seattle Times

