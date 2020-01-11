NBC Orders ‘The Young Rock’ Comedy Series Starring Dwayne Johnson From Nahnatchka Khan

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

NBC has given a straight-to-series order to the comedy “The Young Rock” from Dwayne Johnson and “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan.



The single-camera comedy will chronicle Johnson’s younger years. The actor and former pro wrestler is set to appear in every episode.



NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy announced the news at the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday. In a bit for critics, Telegdy attempted to Facetime with Johnson from the stage, but technology problems ultimately got in the way.



More to come…



