Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Video in apparent Jeffrey Epstein suicide attempt is lost, U.S. says

Denver Post Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt “no longer exists,” federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted 01:02

 In a court filing to the judge, prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified &quot;technical errors.&quot;

Recent related videos from verified sources

Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists [Video]Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists

Federal prosecutors say video no longer exists of the jail cell exterior where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein first tried to end his life.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published

Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing [Video]Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing

Mola Lenghi reports questions surrounding the jail cell death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying after important surveillance video was apparently *lost*.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Video in apparent Epstein suicide attempt is lost, US says

NEW YORK (AP) — Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he apparently tried to kill himself “no longer exists,” federal...
Seattle Times

U.S. says video of Jeffrey Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt was deleted

U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday that surveillance footage taken from outside the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's cell in the period surrounding his first...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OFDResistance

#Resistance RT @MSNBC: The surveillance video taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has been… 3 minutes ago

Linda_at_BITCH

BabeInTotalCharge Surveillance video from Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt 'no longer exists' https://t.co/04xcNFBh3j 42 minutes ago

ClancyRodgers

Clancy G Rodgers RT @blackvaultcom: Yeah, this won’t fan the conspiracy flames at all: https://t.co/1hQ8bOkrcZ 57 minutes ago

BOLTraveling

Bolt RT @proustmalone: It's too bad this billionaire with incriminating evidence on the most powerful people in the world wasn't some random guy… 1 hour ago

lulabelldesigns

Wonder Woman ❤️✌️💙✝️ RT @NorthBayNews: Video in apparent Epstein suicide attempt is lost, US says https://t.co/UgCVATigWm https://t.co/uOTh8Vbcyg 1 hour ago

kaylthyse

@kaylthyse RT @CNN: Video surveillance footage taken outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell during his first apparent suicide attempt in July 2019 "no longer… 2 hours ago

retired2525

Debbie RT @glennkirschner2: No words . . . https://t.co/OxhYeVU7I9 2 hours ago

IronSocialist

Silvia Muhammad 🌹 RT @anthonyvclark20: We can strategically pinpoint a Drone strike, killing an Iranian General 1,000 of miles away but We can’t maintain… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.