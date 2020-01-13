ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Critics Choice, US Box Office

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems' A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems'. The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas. The figure is a new five-day opening record for.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:51Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection day 3 early estimates: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film enjoys a huge opening weekend Despite clashing with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turned out to be the first choice for the...

Bollywood Life 15 hours ago





Tweets about this