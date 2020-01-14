Global  

On This Day: 14 January 1970

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Diana Ross performed in her final show with Cindy Birdsong and Mary Wilson of The Supremes. (Jan. 14)
 
👓 View full article
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs players from '69 season reflect on 50th anniversary of Super Bowl win

Chiefs players from '69 season reflect on 50th anniversary of Super Bowl win 01:13

 It was January 11, 1970, when the Kansas City Chiefs last went to and won a Super Bowl. Former Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier recently reminisced over the anniversary of that event with then-placekicker Jan Stenerud, whose field goal that day set up a 3-0 lead that the team never lost.

