U.S. judge rejects Michael Avenatti request to delay Nike extortion trial

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected Michael Avenatti's requestto delay a scheduled Jan. 21 criminal trial accusing thecelebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc.
News video: Just Do It? US Judge Rules On Avenatti's Motion To Delay Nike Extortion Trial

Just Do It? US Judge Rules On Avenatti's Motion To Delay Nike Extortion Trial 00:38

 A US judge on Tuesday rejected Michael Avenatti’s request to delay his upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan.

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge lets Nike extortion case vs. Avenatti go on

A judge has allowed Nike's extortion case against attorney Michael Avenatti to proceed, with the trial set to begin Jan. 21 in New York.
ESPN

Celebrity lawyer Avenatti fails to narrow Nike extortion indictment

A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected Michael Avenatti's bid to dismiss two of the three counts in an indictment accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to...
Reuters


