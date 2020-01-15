Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Start the countdown for Trump impeachment trial

Newsday Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Buckle up for impeachment trial Mark the calendar. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expects preliminary proceedings for the Senate trial this week, and the big show to start on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump&apos;s trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial Takes Shape [Video]Impeachment Trial Takes Shape

Impeachment Trial Takes Shape

Credit: KADNPublished

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days [Video]McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial set to begin in Senate within days, McConnell says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin next week if the House sends articles of impeachment to the...
Independent Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesSifyNew Zealand Herald

Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday that he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.