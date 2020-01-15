Start the countdown for Trump impeachment trial

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Buckle up for impeachment trial Mark the calendar. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expects preliminary proceedings for the Senate trial this week, and the big show to start on Tuesday.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin next week if the House sends articles of impeachment to the...