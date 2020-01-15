Global  

Student Killed in Shooting Outside Houston Area High School

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The suspect in the shooting at Bellaire High School remained at large, the authorities said.
Recent related news from verified sources

'They were friends': Texas teen mistakenly shot, killed ROTC member in class, officials say

A 16-year-old student mistakenly shot his friend in their Houston-area high school's ROTC room before fleeing and being arrested, officials said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

City says gun used in Texas school shooting has been found

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Police have found the gun they believe a 16-year-old student used to fatally shoot his classmate last week inside a Houston-area high...
Seattle Times Also reported by •HinduFOXNews.com

