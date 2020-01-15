Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The opening stage of the debate focused on which candidate could best handle overseas conflicts as commander in chief, but the rift between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over the electability of a woman also rose to the surface.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

On eve of Iowa debate, Warren says Sanders 'disagreed' a woman could win the White House

As the top candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination prepare for their last debate before the all-important Iowa caucuses, two of the progressive...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House https://t.co/qFzTwzgGrw https://t.co/epAp5oTsyP 17 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House: The opening stage of the debate focused on which candi… 20 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House: The opening stage of the debate focused on… https://t.co/3t9GXHWK1n 21 minutes ago

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House" https://t.co/HLFLh09q3K 24 minutes ago

AfghanHerald

Afghan Herald "Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House" by Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Martin v… https://t.co/sLRJfLwtoP 25 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House by BY SHANE GOLDMACHER AND JONATHAN MARTIN… https://t.co/KXuL5x21uI 29 minutes ago

brookpos

Brook Porter "Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House" by Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Martin v… https://t.co/HBmrSE2M5r 29 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #PresidentialElectionof2020 #DebatesPolitical #PrimariesandCaucuses Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s C… https://t.co/DCVE0TZmBU 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.