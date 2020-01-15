FXNews24.co.uk Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House https://t.co/qFzTwzgGrw https://t.co/epAp5oTsyP 17 minutes ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House: The opening stage of the debate focused on which candi… 20 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House: The opening stage of the debate focused on… https://t.co/3t9GXHWK1n 21 minutes ago Sintia Sheeler New post: "Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House" https://t.co/HLFLh09q3K 24 minutes ago Afghan Herald "Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House" by Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Martin v… https://t.co/sLRJfLwtoP 25 minutes ago Azzubhai Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House by BY SHANE GOLDMACHER AND JONATHAN MARTIN… https://t.co/KXuL5x21uI 29 minutes ago Brook Porter "Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s Chance at the White House" by Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Martin v… https://t.co/HBmrSE2M5r 29 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #PresidentialElectionof2020 #DebatesPolitical #PrimariesandCaucuses Democrats Debate Stances on War and a Woman’s C… https://t.co/DCVE0TZmBU 35 minutes ago