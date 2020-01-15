Global  

Michael Avenatti Arrested Again While At California State Bar Hearing For Another Legal Matter

Daily Caller Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The attorney and Trump foe faces a slew of legal issues in New York and California
Recent related videos from verified sources

State Bar Wants Judge To Bar Michael Avenatti From Practicing Law [Video]State Bar Wants Judge To Bar Michael Avenatti From Practicing Law

The California Bar asked a judge to find that Stormy Daniels' former attorney poses a risk to his clients. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Feds arrest Avenatti during California Bar Association hearing

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested by Internal Revenue agents Tuesday during a break in a disciplinary hearing in Los Angeles over allegations the...
FOXNews.com


