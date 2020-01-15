‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway': James Corden’s Rebel Bunny Robs a Farmers Market in New Trailer (Video)

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The future is precarious for Peter Rabbit, as he realizes that happy families lead to babies — which means he could get thrown out on his fluffy little tail if his reputation as a furry troublemaker keeps up.



In the latest trailer for “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” released Wednesday, our bunny hero gets tired of being scolded for stealing tomatoes or causing mayhem in the garden and decides to take matters into his own paws by hitting the road.



So he takes his motley crew of animals to Shangri-La (a.k.a. the farmers market). “We’re going to rob this place, are you in or are you out?” he asks them. Of course, not all goes according to plan and when a few of the critter criminals end up behind bars, it is Peter’s job to rescue them.



James Corden reprises his role as the voice of the rebel rabbit in the sequel to the hit 2018 live-action/computer-animated comedy film. Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne return as his human “parents” Thomas and Bea, with Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley, Lennie James and Margot Robbie all voicing animal sidekicks. “Selma” star David Oyelowo also joins the live-action cast as Percy McGregor.



Based on the characters and tales of “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, the film is directed by Will Gluck and written by Patrick Burleigh and Gluck.



Executive producers are Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington, Jonathan Hludzinski and Ingrid Johnston.



The Sony Pictures production hops into theaters on April 3, 2020.



