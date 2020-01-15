Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway': James Corden’s Rebel Bunny Robs a Farmers Market in New Trailer (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway': James Corden’s Rebel Bunny Robs a Farmers Market in New Trailer (Video)The future is precarious for Peter Rabbit, as he realizes that happy families lead to babies — which means he could get thrown out on his fluffy little tail if his reputation as a furry troublemaker keeps up.

In the latest trailer for “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” released Wednesday, our bunny hero gets tired of being scolded for stealing tomatoes or causing mayhem in the garden and decides to take matters into his own paws by hitting the road.

So he takes his motley crew of animals to Shangri-La (a.k.a. the farmers market). “We’re going to rob this place, are you in or are you out?” he asks them. Of course, not all goes according to plan and when a few of the critter criminals end up behind bars, it is Peter’s job to rescue them.

*Also Read:* New 'Cats' Trailer: Judi Dench, James Corden and Jason Derulo Are Ready to Dance on 'A Magical Night' (Video)

James Corden reprises his role as the voice of the rebel rabbit in the sequel to the hit 2018 live-action/computer-animated comedy film. Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne return as his human “parents” Thomas and Bea, with Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley, Lennie James and Margot Robbie all voicing animal sidekicks. “Selma” star David Oyelowo also joins the live-action cast as Percy McGregor.

*Also Read:* 'SNL': Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden Bully Alec Baldwin's Trump in Cold Open (Video)

Based on the characters and tales of “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, the film is directed by Will Gluck and written by Patrick Burleigh and Gluck.

Executive producers are Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington, Jonathan Hludzinski and Ingrid Johnston.

The Sony Pictures production hops into theaters on April 3, 2020.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Carpool Karaoke': Billie Eilish Takes James Corden Home and Makes Him Hold Her Gross Spider (Video)

James Corden Steals Queen Elsa Role From 'Frozen II' Star Idina Menzel in 'Crosswalk the Musical' (Video)

'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway': James Corden Is a 'Baddy, Baddy' Bunny in First Trailer (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Peter Rabbit 2 movie

Peter Rabbit 2 movie 02:35

 Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway movie - New Trailer Director: Will Gluck Writers: Beatrix Potter, Will Gluck, Patrick Burleigh Stars: Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Debicki Adventure runs in the family. Watch the official trailer for #PeterRabbit2: The Runaway, hopping into theaters this...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Debicki In 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' New Trailer [Video]Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Debicki In 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' New Trailer

Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Debicki, Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo and more star in this new trailer for 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'. This trailer is in HD.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:30Published

'Peter Rabbit 2' Trailer [Video]'Peter Rabbit 2' Trailer

Peter Rabbit 2 Trailer - In 'Peter Rabbit 2', the lovable rogue is back.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: The latest #PeterRabbit2 trailer has been released https://t.co/5DWNb9YYYo 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Watch the new #PeterRabbit2 trailer https://t.co/5DWNb9YYYo 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway': @JamesCorden Rebel Bunny Robs a Farmers Market in New Trailer (Video) #PeterRabbit2 https://t.c… 2 hours ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” New Official Trailer — Upcoming Sequel to Talking-Rabbit Family Comedy, starring Jame… https://t.co/tRdqSy39Ox 5 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada The latest #PeterRabbit2 trailer has been released https://t.co/5DWNb9YYYo 7 hours ago

keswickbro

Apotheosis of Anhedonia Wow!! How mismatched is James Cordens voice to the character of Peter Rabbit? That is truly dreadful casting! 🤦🏻‍♂️… https://t.co/V00WxC8Per 11 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch the new #PeterRabbit2 trailer https://t.co/5DWNb9YYYo 11 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y ‘#PeterRabbit 2: The Runaway': #JamesCorden’s Rebel Bunny Robs a Farmers Market in New Trailer (Video)… https://t.co/UHd5cCRAC3 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.