‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Set to Cross $1 Billion at Global Box Office
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Midway through its fourth week in theaters, Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is set to pass $1 billion in global box office grosses.
On Monday, the J.J. Abrams blockbuster added $4.3 million, including $1.1 million from domestic receipts. That gives the film a worldwide total of $996.5 million and sets it to pass $1 billion by Wednesday at the latest.
When it does, “Rise of Skywalker” will become the seventh 2019 release from Disney and the fourth “Star Wars” film since the studio’s $4 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm to hit that milestone. It is approximately $60 million shy of passing the global theatrical run of the anthology film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” though it will finish short of the $1.33 billion total of its 2017 predecessor “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
“Rise of Skywalker” currently stands ninth among 2019 releases, ahead of the $760 million of “Hobbs & Shaw” and behind the $1.05 billion total of the remake of “Aladdin.” Seven of the top 10 films of 2019 were released by Disney, with “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen II,” “Toy Story 4” and “Captain Marvel” all making the list.
Disney will not release another “Star Wars” film in theaters until 2022, a change in strategy from their original plans to release a franchise installment every year. Lucasfilm’s short-term plans involve projects for Disney+, including the hit series “The Mandalorian,” which will release its second season this fall, and a currently untitled series starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
John Williams Earns Record 52nd Oscar Nomination for His Final 'Star Wars' Score
John Boyega Rips (and Kicks and Punches) Toxic 'Star Wars' Fandom
Why 'The Mandalorian' Saved 'Star Wars': Starlight Runner CEO on Building Buzz Around a Story
Its the cutest showdown in history! Today we're pinning two of the most adorable alien's from the Star Wars franchise against each other? Who will come out on top? Who will sip tea? Only this video has..