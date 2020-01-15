Global  

U.S. judge blocks Trump order requiring local officials' consent to accept refugees

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A U.S. federal judge ruled on Wednesday to block an executive order by President Donald Trump that only allows refugees to be resettled if state and local officials agree to accept them.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement 00:33

 A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions. Katie Johnston reports.

'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump [Video]'Texas Has Carried More Than Its Share': Gov. Greg Abbott To Reject New Refugees, First Under Trump

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:52Published

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published


Judge agrees to block Trump order on rejecting refugee resettlements

Judge agrees to block Trump order on rejecting refugee resettlementsA federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject...
Texas will no longer accept new refugees, first under Trump administration

Texas will no longer accept the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order, Gov. Greg Abbott...
Denver Post Also reported by •SifyReutersReuters IndiaSeattle Times

