Bruce Springsteen's Son Is 1 Of 15 New Firefighters In Jersey City

NPR Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
In New Jersey Tuesday, rock icon Bruce Springsteen's son Sam was sworn in as a firefighter. He is one of 15 new firefighters in Jersey City.
News video: Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as New Jersey firefighter

Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as New Jersey firefighter 00:34

 Bruce Springsteen played the proud dad on Tuesday when his son was officially sworn in as a firefighter in the family's native New Jersey.

