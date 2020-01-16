Global  

Hot mic catches tense exchange between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders after debate

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A tense moment between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders was caught on a hot mic after Tuesday’s Democratic debate. Warren was clearly not happy after Sanders denied the story that he told her in 2018 that a woman couldn't be elected president. Ed O’Keefe reports on the rift between the longtime allies.
