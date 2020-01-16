GlobalParadigmShift Video shows explosion after small plane crash https://t.co/d3fmUTSzPB 54 minutes ago ๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Video shows explosion after small plane crash https://t.co/LkOhny4skl 1 hour ago DJ Ransom RT @LaurenSnews: This video shows the explosion after a small plane crashed into a townhome in Roy. The pilot died, no one else hurt. Video… 6 hours ago Lauren Steinbrecher This video shows the explosion after a small plane crashed into a townhome in Roy. The pilot died, no one else hurt… https://t.co/TEyNuegerK 21 hours ago Roozbeh Roostaei @surveyorX @Interria3 @FP_Champagne I am aware of Nariman’s background, and that he has worked with Saudi funded ch… https://t.co/4iZuOp64dk 23 hours ago The Airplane Mart The 2016 video shows the interior of the Daallo Airline Airbus A321 after an explosion aboard the plane while still… https://t.co/d0MvIyYYfN 5 days ago ABC 7 Chicago TERRIFYING: Body camera footage shows an explosion after a fire erupted at an apartment in Wisconsin https://t.co/qprbqTu9g9 5 days ago Metatron RT @cnni: Video obtained by CNN recorded the moment that Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 crashed just after taking off from Teh… 5 days ago