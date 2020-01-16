Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump – 4 Times (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump – 4 Times (Video)Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Thursday and wouldn’t give a straight answer when asked about Lev Parnas’ accusation that President Donald Trump knew what was going on in Ukraine. Actually, she wouldn’t give a straight answer four times.

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer played a clip of a Wednesday MSNBC interview with Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani accused of being involved in the attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son in order to boost Trump’s re-election efforts. In the clip, he told Rachel Maddow that Trump “knew exactly what was going on.”

Conway said, “Remember, people who go on TV are never under oath.”

*Also Read:* Washington Examiner Top Editor Defends Release of Kellyanne Conway Audio: No Excuse for 'Abusing' Reporters

Hemmer moved to get Conway to say, “flat-out,” whether Parnas was telling the truth. He urged Conway to give a “yes or no” answer.

She wouldn’t.

She also wouldn’t give a “yes or no” answer when Hemmer’s co-host, Sandra Smith, asked for one.

“What is Lev Parnas actually saying?” Conway asked.

Parnas told Maddow Wednesday he wants to “get the truth out.”

Asked by the MSNBC host in a pre-taped interview what he wanted to correct on the record, Parnas said: “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani and the president.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Washington Examiner Top Editor Defends Release of Kellyanne Conway Audio: No Excuse for 'Abusing' Reporters

Kellyanne Conway Asks Reporter 'What's Your Ethnicity?' When Questioned About Trump Tweets
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Drops Bombshell Accusations Against President Trump

Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Drops Bombshell Accusations Against President Trump 02:00

 Naomi Ruchim reports Lev Parnas says the administration was aware that he and Rudy Giuliani were pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate a political opponent.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas [Video]Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas

CNN reports California Rep. Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine [Video]Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

During an interview with MSNBC, Lev Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements in Ukraine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure

A close associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says he delivered an ultimatum in May to the incoming president of Ukraine: No senior U.S....
CBC.ca

House unveils new impeachment evidence against Trump from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas

Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, submitted the evidence in response to a subpoena.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

MaryAnnPastore

Mary Ann Pastore Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating T...… https://t.co/o1p7mMb7Wv 3 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox #News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating #Trump – 4 Times (… https://t.co/ZdO4rk59ws 3 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News' Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump - 4 Times (Vi… https://t.co/k1DClAKuGV 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.