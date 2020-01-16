Watch Kellyanne Conway Duck Fox News’ Questions About Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Implicating Trump – 4 Times (Video)

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Thursday and wouldn’t give a straight answer when asked about Lev Parnas’ accusation that President Donald Trump knew what was going on in Ukraine. Actually, she wouldn’t give a straight answer four times.



Fox News’ Bill Hemmer played a clip of a Wednesday MSNBC interview with Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani accused of being involved in the attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son in order to boost Trump’s re-election efforts. In the clip, he told Rachel Maddow that Trump “knew exactly what was going on.”



Conway said, “Remember, people who go on TV are never under oath.”



*Also Read:* Washington Examiner Top Editor Defends Release of Kellyanne Conway Audio: No Excuse for 'Abusing' Reporters



Hemmer moved to get Conway to say, “flat-out,” whether Parnas was telling the truth. He urged Conway to give a “yes or no” answer.



She wouldn’t.



She also wouldn’t give a “yes or no” answer when Hemmer’s co-host, Sandra Smith, asked for one.



“What is Lev Parnas actually saying?” Conway asked.



Parnas told Maddow Wednesday he wants to “get the truth out.”



Asked by the MSNBC host in a pre-taped interview what he wanted to correct on the record, Parnas said: “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani and the president.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Washington Examiner Top Editor Defends Release of Kellyanne Conway Audio: No Excuse for 'Abusing' Reporters



Kellyanne Conway Asks Reporter 'What's Your Ethnicity?' When Questioned About Trump Tweets Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Thursday and wouldn’t give a straight answer when asked about Lev Parnas’ accusation that President Donald Trump knew what was going on in Ukraine. Actually, she wouldn’t give a straight answer four times.Fox News’ Bill Hemmer played a clip of a Wednesday MSNBC interview with Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani accused of being involved in the attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son in order to boost Trump’s re-election efforts. In the clip, he told Rachel Maddow that Trump “knew exactly what was going on.”Conway said, “Remember, people who go on TV are never under oath.”*Also Read:* Washington Examiner Top Editor Defends Release of Kellyanne Conway Audio: No Excuse for 'Abusing' ReportersHemmer moved to get Conway to say, “flat-out,” whether Parnas was telling the truth. He urged Conway to give a “yes or no” answer.She wouldn’t.She also wouldn’t give a “yes or no” answer when Hemmer’s co-host, Sandra Smith, asked for one.“What is Lev Parnas actually saying?” Conway asked.Parnas told Maddow Wednesday he wants to “get the truth out.”Asked by the MSNBC host in a pre-taped interview what he wanted to correct on the record, Parnas said: “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani and the president.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Washington Examiner Top Editor Defends Release of Kellyanne Conway Audio: No Excuse for 'Abusing' ReportersKellyanne Conway Asks Reporter 'What's Your Ethnicity?' When Questioned About Trump Tweets 👓 View full article

