GOP Sen Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter ‘Liberal Hack,’ Shuts Down Impeachment Trial Question

“You are,” McSally wrote in response to CNN’s Manu Raju about the moment she called him a “liberal hack.” She later included a video of the encounter. Raju, the network’s senior congressional correspondent, followed up a half-hour later with the CNN video of the incident.



“Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. ‘You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.’ She then walked into a hearing room,” CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted initially on Thursday.



Her refusal to answer a question about the impeachment comes as the Senate prepares to begin its impeachment proceedings. Congress impeached President Donald Trump in December and sent



A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McSally’s characterization of the reporter.



Politico’s Jake Sherman commented on the interaction, calling it a “strange answer to a great reporter asking a question that literally every senator” was being asked Thursday.



Sherman also pointed out that McSally’s predecessor — the late Sen. John McCain — had a funny relationship with Raju. He pranked him in the halls of Congress a few years ago while Raju did a live report, sneaking up behind him to make a silly hand gesture as he spoke.



