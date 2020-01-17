Sky Administrations "Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist" NYT https://t.co/qVINcABve9 https://t.co/9IBosggL3Z 2 seconds ago Socratic Daemon 🧢☂️ RT @CNNPolitics: Evelyn Yang, wife of presidential candidate Andrew Yang, says she’s a survivor of sexual assault by a doctor who has been… 4 seconds ago Mendel RT @AASchapiro: Evelyn Yang, wife of Andrew Yang, told CNN she was sexually assaulted by her gynecologist when she was pregnant. Manhattan… 15 seconds ago Sencha "Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist" by MICHAEL LEVENSON via NYT… https://t.co/g2JvtIn8bD 15 seconds ago Unity Coach RT @ZachandMattShow: Andrew Yang's wife, Evelyn Yang, reveals in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that she was sexually assaulted by her d… 17 seconds ago TVT News Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist https://t.co/NNomcBLe0E https://t.co/MjTKtTHAeh 26 seconds ago grinningbobcat🧢🤟 RT @CNN: Evelyn Yang, wife of presidential candidate Andrew Yang, says she’s a survivor of sexual assault by a doctor who has been accused… 35 seconds ago Carson 🧢 RT @people: Andrew Yang's Wife Evelyn Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Her Gynecologist While Pregnant https://t.co/ulbFKpcw2R 38 seconds ago