Evelyn Yang, Wife of Andrew Yang, Says She Was Assaulted by Her Gynecologist

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
In an interview with CNN, Ms. Yang said the doctor, Robert Hadden, sexually assaulted her in 2012, when she was seven months pregnant.
