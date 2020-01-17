Disney Kills Off Fox, Rebrands Labels 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Walt Disney Company has formally dropped the legacy Fox name from its studio brands following the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox assets last March, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.



The new name for the 20th Century Fox film studio will now simply be 20th Century Studios, and the independent arm Fox Searchlight Pictures will become Searchlight Pictures.



No formal decisions have been made on the television side about adjusting the 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios brands.



The Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell movie “Downhill,” which is making its premiere at Sundance, will be the first Searchlight film to bare the new name and logo, seen above. And the Harrison Ford adventure film “Call of the Wild” will be the first film to have the name 20th Century Studios.



While Disney acquired 21st Century Fox last March for $71.3 billion, including the film and TV studios, the name of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp. remained unchanged, leading to some potential brand confusion.



