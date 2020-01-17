Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disney Kills Off Fox, Rebrands Labels 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

The Wrap Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Walt Disney Company has formally dropped the legacy Fox name from its studio brands following the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox assets last March, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The new name for the 20th Century Fox film studio will now simply be 20th Century Studios, and the independent arm Fox Searchlight Pictures will become Searchlight Pictures.

No formal decisions have been made on the television side about adjusting the 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios brands.

*Also Read:* Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal

The Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell movie “Downhill,” which is making its premiere at Sundance, will be the first Searchlight film to bare the new name and logo, seen above. And the Harrison Ford adventure film “Call of the Wild” will be the first film to have the name 20th Century Studios.

While Disney acquired 21st Century Fox last March for $71.3 billion, including the film and TV studios, the name of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp. remained unchanged, leading to some potential brand confusion.

More to come…

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Thanks, 'Mandalorian': Disney+ Was the Most Downloaded App in Q4

Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal With Disney (Report)

Box Office Year In Review: Disney Conquers, But Who Else Had a Good 2019?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February [Video]605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February

We are pleased to announce that the Noah Levine, CRO of 605, a veteran of Fox and Adobe, will be one of keynote speakers s at the #BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:36Published

How To Get A Free Week Of Disney Plus [Video]How To Get A Free Week Of Disney Plus

Disney Plus is a new streaming service that will feature movies and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more. Features from Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox are offered on the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney is dropping ‘Fox,’ rebranding its acquired studio as 20th Century Studios

Disney is dropping ‘Fox,’ rebranding its acquired studio as 20th Century StudiosIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Disney’s landmark purchase of 20th Century Fox last year is complete, and now the company is looking to phase out...
The Verge

Disney Will Drop Fox Name, Will Rebrand the Two Studios

The Walt Disney Company acquired Fox in a huge $71.3 billion purchase last year and now the company will be removing the “Fox” name from the studios it...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.