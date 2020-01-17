Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

In Jay Sekulow, Trump Taps Longtime Loyalist for Impeachment Defense

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Mr. Sekulow, who will co-lead the president’s impeachment defense team, has stayed on as Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer while others have left their posts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz 01:07

 Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz Starr led the investigation that resulted in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment. He recently lost his position as Baylor University president due to the institution's mishandling of campus rape and sexual abuse cases....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid' [Video]Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid'

President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy. CNN reports the team filed a lengthy response calling the charges Trump committed impeachable offenses..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Trump Defense Blasts 'Rigged' Impeachment [Video]Trump Defense Blasts "Rigged" Impeachment

Trump Defense Blasts "Rigged" Impeachment

Credit: KADNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Crimes? Impeachment prosecutors, defense lay out arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s defense team and the prosecutors of his impeachment are laying out their arguments over whether his conduct toward...
Seattle Times Also reported by •euronewsReutersNewsyFOXNews.comMediaite

President Trump Adds High-Profile Lawyers For Impeachment Defense

Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray: President Trump has added some high-profile attorneys to his defense team for the Senate impeachment trial.
NPR


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.