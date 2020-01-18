Global  

Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months

CBS News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Collins, who had represented Buffalo since 2013, was the first member of Congress to back President Trump.
News video: Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison 00:14

 Collins appeared before United States District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison concurrently on two different charges, one year supervised release and a $200,000 fine.

A former New York Congressman who was one of the first to endorse Donald Trump for president is going to prison.

​Collins pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

BREAKING: Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced to 26 Months for Insider Trading and Lying to FBI

Former New York Congressman *Chris Collins*, who was the first member of Congress to endorse *Donald Trump* during the 2016 campaign, has been sentenced to 26...
DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris Collins

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris CollinsWatch VideoOn Monday, the Department of Justice suggested that former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins receive a sentence of 57 months in prison for his part in an...
