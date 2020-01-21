Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tohono O'odham historic sites threatened by border wall

Tohono O'odham historic sites threatened by border wall

azcentral.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Numerous sites of historical, cultural significance to the Tohono O'odham Nation lie in the path of President Donald Trump's border wall in Arizona.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tohono O'odham historic sites at risk as border wall construction advances in Arizona

Numerous sites of historical and cultural significance to the Tohono O'odham Nation lie in the path of President Donald Trump's border wall in Arizona.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.