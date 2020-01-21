Tohono O'odham historic sites threatened by border wall

Numerous sites of historical, cultural significance to the Tohono O'odham Nation lie in the path of President Donald Trump's border wall in Arizona.



Recent related news from verified sources Tohono O'odham historic sites at risk as border wall construction advances in Arizona Numerous sites of historical and cultural significance to the Tohono O'odham Nation lie in the path of President Donald Trump's border wall in Arizona.

azcentral.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this