Uber self-driving cars, with humans in control, to cruise Washington, D.C. Friday

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Uber Technologies Inc will put self-driving vehicles on Washington, D.C. roads Friday with human drivers in control, the ride share company said on Thursday, as it seeks to collect data for future deployment of fully self-driving vehicles.
