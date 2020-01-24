Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Manhunt continues in deadly Seattle shooting

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Police are searching for two suspects in a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and several others wounded Wednesday night. (Jan. 23)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large

Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large 01:17

 A violent altercation that escalated into gunfire in downtown Seattle left one woman dead and six other bystanders wounded outside a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle [Video]1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published

9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large [Video]9-Year-Old Among Multiple Victims In Downtown Seattle Shooting; Suspect At Large

One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One man arrested, two more sought in deadly Seattle rush-hour shootout

One man was arrested on Thursday and two more were being sought as suspects in a gunfight that erupted the evening before on a busy street in downtown Seattle,...
Reuters

San Antonio shooting: Two dead after gunman opens fire inside bar

A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting inside a bar in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday night. Police say an argument broke out between a group of people....
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.