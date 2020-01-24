Global  

Chicago Woman Is Second Patient in U.S. With Wuhan Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Federal health officials are monitoring 63 other people in 22 states for signs of infection.
News video: Second case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S.

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S. 01:51

 Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a woman in her 60s is infected with the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, but says it is &quot;not a local emergency.&quot;

Chicago woman becomes 2nd US case of new virus from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced Friday....
Seattle Times

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the US

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the USPhoto by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images A second US case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in a patient in Chicago, the Centers for Disease...
The Verge


