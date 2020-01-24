Global  

Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery on roles in 'The Gentlemen'

Friday, 24 January 2020
Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery, part of Guy Ritchie's star-studded 'The Gentlemen' cast, discuss playing characters they're not normally associated with. (Jan. 24)
 
News video: The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait

The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait 01:10

 The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait - In Theaters January 24, 2020 From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London....

‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie [Video]‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie

On this episode of Vanity Fair's 'Notes on a Scene,' Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and director Guy Ritchie take us through a scene from their new film ‘The..

The Gentlemen movie - Fan Art [Video]The Gentlemen movie - Fan Art

The Gentlemen | "Fan Art" Digital Spot | Now In Theaters From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey..

The Gentlemen trailer: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Colin Farrell come together for Director Guy Ritchie's crackling crime caper

The Gentlemen boasts an all-star cast for the ages, including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan,...
Guy Ritchie goes back to gangland with Colin Farrell in 'The Gentlemen'

Mathew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam and Jeremy Strong round out the cast in the latest film from Guy...
