Today in History for January 26th

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Highlights of Today in History: President Bill Clinton denies affair;first European settlers in Australia ; General Douglas MacArthur is born ;Wayne Gretzky born;musical 'The Phantom of the Opera' opens
 
