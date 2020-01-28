Global  

What would happen if the Senate Subpoenas John Bolton?

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
That scenario, of course, is far from a reality. Republicans have yet to agree to call Mr. Bolton — or any other witness — and the trial may end without them doing so.
News video: Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

 In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify [Video]Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify

John Bolton reportedly alleges in an upcoming book that President Trump admitted to withholding aid from Ukraine for political gain.

Mitt Romney: ‘Increasingly Likely’ Senate Republicans Will Call John Bolton as Witness

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) claimed on Monday that it’s “increasingly likely” enough Senate Republicans will vote to call former national security adviser John...
Mediaite

White House aims to counter Bolton book claims

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his allies are moving to undermine the credibility of former national security adviser John Bolton while preparing to...
Seattle Times

