Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

At the White House: Trump unveils Middle East peace plan moments before trial resumes.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rather than a serious blueprint for peace, analysts called it a political document by a president in the middle of an impeachment trial working in tandem with a prime minister under criminal indictment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump, Netanyahu set to unveil Middle East peace plan amid criticism

Trump, Netanyahu set to unveil Middle East peace plan amid criticism 01:20

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments [Video]Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments

Zelden, a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University, discusses the latest developments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:42Published

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump unveils plan for Middle East peace

The plan was drafted over the past three years by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The Age

Trump predicts Palestinians will buy into his Middle East peace plan

But the president also says that "life goes on" if the plan doesn't succeed.
Politico


Tweets about this

distopia_o_novo

gilberto wasem RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Pres. Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians… 18 minutes ago

PaulDBoyer

Paul Boyer Got to witness history as I was at the White House today to hear the President’s Middle East peace proposal with Bi… https://t.co/G8fTEcqXpR 43 minutes ago

LilyBirk

LilySchertzer RT @JamesFourM: A spectacularly on-brand moment for these two. Remarkable. Netanyahu indicted in Israel as he joins Trump at White Hous… 43 minutes ago

DivisionHurtsUS

OhThatGirl!🌸💜 RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians,… 49 minutes ago

fotopak

okeh RT @SkyNews: "I have agreed to negotiate peace with the Palestinians on the basis of your peace plan." Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, say… 53 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @MeetThePress: BREAKING: Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians,… 56 minutes ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @ABCPolitics: Notably absent from the White House announcement were any Palestinian officials, who had cut off ties with the Trump admin… 59 minutes ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @ABC: Notably absent from the White House announcement were any Palestinian officials, who had cut off ties with the Trump administratio… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.