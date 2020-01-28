Global  

Israeli Cabinet Will Vote to Apply Sovereignty to Part of West Bank

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would vote Sunday on the move, which could apply to nearly a third of the West Bank.
Torture allegations: Palestinians fear for prisoner [Video]Torture allegations: Palestinians fear for prisoner

Israeli Supreme Court outlawed torture in 1999 but it allowed use of physical pressure in some cases of exceptional methods in interrogation. But critics say some of these measures amount to torture.

Israel arrests Palestinian university students [Video]Israel arrests Palestinian university students

Israeli army is accusing occupied West Bank's most prestigious university, Birzeit, of being recruitment centre for what it calls 'terrorism'.

Israeli forces arrest 17 Palestinians in West Bank

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces early Monday detained 17 Palestinians in various West Bank cities...
Netanyahu renews West Bank annexation vow ahead of elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed a vow to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank as the embattled leader kicked off a...
