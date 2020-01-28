Global  

Schiff: Trump's defense reeling from Bolton's book

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff says the abrupt ending of the President Donald Trump's defense team today in the Senate shows "they are still reeling from the revelation of John Bolton's book and what he has to say." (Jan. 28)
 
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments

President Trump’s legal team argued John Bolton’s book manuscript should be “inadmissible” in the impeachment trial and urged an immediate acquittal as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteNews24

Trump team nears end of impeachment trial defense; Bolton controversy simmers

President Donald Trump's lawyers launched their final day of arguments in his U.S. impeachment trial as the Senate's top Democrat on Tuesday rejected a...
Reuters Also reported by •NPR

