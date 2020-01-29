Global  

What Caused The 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Felt Across South Florida?

cbs4.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. along a section of the Oriente fault between Cuba and Jamaica. 
News video: Breaking News: Major 7.7 Earthquake Felt In South Florida

Breaking News: Major 7.7 Earthquake Felt In South Florida 00:36

 There are reports of buildings throughout South Florida being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a major 7.7 earthquake in Jamaica.

Earthquake off Jamaica felt in Florida [Video]Earthquake off Jamaica felt in Florida

Hundreds of office workers hustled out of Brickell Avenue high rise office towers just south of downtown Miami Tuesday.

Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean [Video]Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people..

UK: Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits South Sandwich Island

South Sandwich [UK], Jan 23 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the South Sandwich Islands in the Antarctic region, the US...
Sify

5.2 -magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

Tehran, Jan 23 (IANS) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Sargaz region in south Iranon Wednesday, Iran's Seismological Centre reported.
Sify

