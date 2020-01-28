Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Drops 16% From Last Week, ABC Still Finishes First
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () “The Bachelor” lost a little love on Monday, when the ABC dating competition dropped 15.8% in ratings from last week. Still, ABC won primetime among adults 18-49.
Led by “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” NBC finished first in total viewers.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.6/7 and 6 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.8/4 and 5.6 million viewers.
NBC was second in ratings with a 1.0/5 and first in viewers with 6.1 million. “AGT: The Champions” from 8 to 10 received a 1.1/5 and 7.3 million viewers. At 10, “Manifest” had a 0.6/3 and 3.7 million viewers.
Fox was third in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 4.3 million. At 8, “9-1-1: Lone Star” received a 1.0/5 and 5.5 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 had a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers.
CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 4 million. Between reruns, “Undercover Boss” at 9 got a 0.6/3 and 3.4 million viewers.
After Alayah was sent home last week, she was back home and read on the internet about Victoria F. and Chase Rice having previously dated. Alayah tells the other girls in the house, but Victoria hasn't told anyone else because she felt that was private between her and Peter. Victoria confronts Alayah...