Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Drops 16% From Last Week, ABC Still Finishes First

Tuesday, 28 January 2020

“The Bachelor” lost a little love on Monday, when the ABC dating competition dropped 15.8% in ratings from last week. Still, ABC won primetime among adults 18-49.



Led by “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” NBC finished first in total viewers.



ABC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.6/7 and 6 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.8/4 and 5.6 million viewers.



NBC was second in ratings with a 1.0/5 and first in viewers with 6.1 million. “AGT: The Champions” from 8 to 10 received a 1.1/5 and 7.3 million viewers. At 10, “Manifest” had a 0.6/3 and 3.7 million viewers.



Fox was third in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 4.3 million. At 8, “9-1-1: Lone Star” received a 1.0/5 and 5.5 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 had a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers.



CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 4 million. Between reruns, “Undercover Boss” at 9 got a 0.6/3 and 3.4 million viewers.



Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.6 million.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 672,000 viewers. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 676,000 viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.2/1 and 669,000 viewers.



