Stephen Colbert Raps (Poorly) to Explain the John Bolton-Impeachment Drama (Video)

Hip hop heads were given the exact opposite of a treat on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show” courtesy of host Stephen Colbert, who dropped some very not-peer-reviewed science during a funny bit in which he explained the latest Donald Trump impeachment drama.



At issue is an upcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton, in which the mustachioed ex-Trump official essentially straight up says that Trump did a quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. The bombshell accusation was included in an excerpt that leaked over the weekend, and it may even have turned the tide in the Senate in terms of whether witnesses will be called in the ongoing



But first up, Colbert had to point out that the book is apparently called “The Room Where It Happened,” a clear reference to the smash Broadway hit musical “Hamilton.” And that’s where Colbert’s bad raps showed up. Noting the title’s source, Colbert said it “means the book must be written in hip hop.”



*Also Read:* John Bolton Gets Pushback for 'Hamilton'-Inspired Book Title: 'Appropriating the Words of an Artist'



“My name’s John Bolton and I’m here to say,” Colbert rapped, “it’s wrong to blackmail Ukraine this way.” Again, the rapping was very bad (but don’t worry Stephen, we laughed. Also, we can’t rap either).



Immediately after, Colbert celebrated his microphone fiending by imitating the iconic pose a silhouette of Alexander Hamilton assumes on the “Hamilton” poster.



Colbert then noted that the timing of the leaked excerpt was “cash-venient” since it happened the same day the book’s Amazon Prime page went live. “Now we know how to get Trump’s people to tell the truth,” he said. “Give them a product to promote.”



Then Colbert addressed the camera: “Mick Mulvaney, come on my show and I will play a clip from your new movie: ‘Frozen Military Aid.” He then ended the sketch by singing “Quid Pro Quo” to the tune of “Let It Go,” and it was, in case you’re wondering, much better than his rapping.



Watch the clip below:







TONIGHT: John Bolton threw a mustachio-shaped wrench into Trump's



— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 29, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Trump Tells Pompeo He 'Did a Good Job' Berating NPR Reporter



Trump Says He's the Only Person Who Knows 'What the Hell Happened to Fox News'



