President Trump Signs Executive Order Combating Human Trafficking

Daily Caller Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
'My Administration is 100 percent committed to eradicating human trafficking'
News video: Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking

Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking 00:58

 Marking the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to combat human trafficking, to help remove "child sexual abuse material from the internet" as well as adding a new position at the White House to focus on...

A Chunk Of Trump Border Wall Collapsed [Video]A Chunk Of Trump Border Wall Collapsed

Part of President Donald Trump’s border wall collapsed and fell into Mexico. According to Business Insider, strong winds of up to 37 mph caused the wall to break off. An agent from Customs and Border..

Trump White House Looks to Halt Practice of ‘Birth Tourism’ [Video]Trump White House Looks to Halt Practice of ‘Birth Tourism’

So called “birth tourism” will face further scrutiny by the Trump White House as it looks to eliminate the practice. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Trump to create post to focus on solely human trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to expand the White House domestic policy office by appointing an individual to focus exclusively on combating...
Seattle Times

Trump signs order to combat human trafficking

President Donald Trump marked the 20th anniversary of federal legislation to help combat human trafficking by signing an executive order furthering those efforts...
USATODAY.com

