New York City Eyes First Suspected Case of Coronavirus, Officials Say

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A sample was being sent to the federal authorities for confirmation, the city Health Department said.
The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:13Published

Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient [Video]Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient

A Lawrence hospital is investigating a potential case of the novel coronavirus. LMH Health announced Tuesday they are working with local and state health agencies to investigate a possible case of the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:08Published


The Agenda: Preparing for coronavirus, taking 43North to the next level and enjoying National Chocolate Cake Day

MORNING LEAD With more positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the United States, including four under investigation in New York, Buffalo-area hospitals are...
bizjournals

With second case confirmed in U.S., WNY hospitals prep for coronavirus

With a second case of a deadly Chinese virus confirmed in the United States, and four cases under investigation in New York, Buffalo-area hospitals are on alert...
bizjournals


