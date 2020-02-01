The Broncos’ 2021 Super Bowl odds are in. And they’re not great.

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The 2019 NFL season is officially over. The Chiefs — much to the chagrin of many in Broncos Country — are the Super Bowl champs. Many oddsmakers have released their favorites for next season and Denver’s chances of winning it all are not great. Both Bovada and sportsbetting.ag have the Broncos at 50-to-1 odds, meaning […] 👓 View full article

