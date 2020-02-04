Global  

You won't 'bully me': Democratic presidential contender Bloomberg to Trump

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
U.S. Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg vowed on Monday he would not let President Donald Trump bully him as the war of words between the two New York business tycoons and political rivals became nastier.
 Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg said he will double his TV ad spending. According to Reuters, he will also expand his staff after Iowa failed to announce its caucuses results. Bloomberg has spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars of his own money on TV advertising.

Andrew Yang's key plank of his Democratic campaign was to give every American $1000 a month. His performance in the first Democratic debate was a dud, but during the second one, something clicked.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday. At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly..

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg vowed on Monday he would not let President Donald Trump bully him and said the insults being lobbed at...
Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said he will immediately double his already massive nationwide television ad spending and expand...
