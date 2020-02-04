Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020

EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020

Daily Caller Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
'The Republican party is expanding it's base'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nanking2100

🧱Trump's My POTUS 🚂💨 EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020… https://t.co/9EB4aJcI3t 1 day ago

EnemyOfFakeNews

Enemy of #FakeNews EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020 https://t.co/5fYcgZWNmB via @dailycaller 1 day ago

Dian5

Dian EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020… https://t.co/Q05RKCsWUh 1 day ago

JoanneTarpon07

MAGA-Joanne 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Chris_1791: EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020 https://t.co/PdLDysOVVg… 1 day ago

brcdale

BRCD#MAGA Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ’S… https://t.co/Pgrh9n57v5 1 day ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 EXCLUSIVE: House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Plan For Defeating The ‘Socialist Democrat Party’ In 2020… https://t.co/FPhqFOxjej 1 day ago

chorkygirl1

Gypsy Griffin⭐ RT @CristyFairy67: Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy Sets All-Time Annual Fundraising Record as GOP Embarks on Effort to Retake House Majority http… 5 days ago

SFC18B

🇺🇸Tank🇺🇸 RT @JohnHP8220: The house minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, has raised $52 million for Trump in 2019. When we win the House in 2020, I gue… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.