Watch live: Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

CBS News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
"This is a celebration that is a long time in the making," said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
News video: Chiefs reign at a house divided in Overland Park

Chiefs reign at a house divided in Overland Park 01:10

 A friendly competition between an Overland Park couple has come to an end with the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win.

Police forces take down car that broke through barriers at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade [Video]Police forces take down car that broke through barriers at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Police forces take down a car that broke through the barriers at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on February 5. Several police vehicles are seen ramming the rogue car into the side of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published

Full video: Police chase down Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route [Video]Full video: Police chase down Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route

Police chased a possibly impaired driver down the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route Wednesday morning, hours before the team was scheduled to ride down it on double-decker buses.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:45Published


Kansas City plans Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade and rally for Wednesday

Chiefs' Super Bowl parade will take place Wednesday in Kansas City with a rally at Union Station -- the same site where the Royals celebrated in 2015.
USATODAY.com

Hundreds of thousands expected to flood downtown Kansas City for Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Hundreds of thousands expected to flood downtown Kansas City for Chiefs Super Bowl paradeHundreds of thousands are expected to flood downtown Kansas City on Wednesday as the triumphant Chiefs bring home a Super Bowl trophy.
FOX Sports


foxnewmexico

FOX New Mexico #SuperBowlLIV Watch Live: Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions https://t.co/sw7fBfPok6 6 minutes ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 Watch Live: Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions https://t.co/OH7HYI2hxN https://t.co/q5EgpSYBeS 9 minutes ago

wrblnews3

WRBL News 3 The celebration comes just days after the Chiefs pulled off yet another playoff comeback to seize the Lombardi Trop… https://t.co/mIN3QnhRuk 12 minutes ago

exitgameskc

Exit Games KC 📣ATTENTION KANSAS CITY📣 The @kcchiefs SUPER BOWL Parade is happening today, starting at 11:30 AM!! If you don't w… https://t.co/XMx2FEOUMe 16 minutes ago

Bski64

Brett RT @ArrowheadPride: Kansas City is celebrating the #Chiefs Super Bowl victory today. We’ll have the live television coverage all day — cou… 24 minutes ago

ArrowheadPride

Arrowhead Pride Kansas City is celebrating the #Chiefs Super Bowl victory today. We’ll have the live television coverage all day —… https://t.co/v8jrzBmHNL 1 hour ago

SUPERBOWLLIV202

SUPER BOWL LIV 2020 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade 2020 at: 11.30 am Live in Youtube : https://t.co/rbEuqel1rz https://t.co/D4BGaGOMP2 2 hours ago

SUPERBOWLLIV202

SUPER BOWL LIV 2020 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade 2020 at: 11.30 am Live in Youtube : https://t.co/rbEuqel1rz 2 hours ago

