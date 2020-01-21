Global  

Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January, More Than Any Rival in Any Quarter

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Vermont senator’s announcement came as the Biden, Buttigieg and Warren campaigns are showing signs of financial strain.
Recent related videos

Warren Makes Final Pitch In Iowa [Video]Warren Makes Final Pitch In Iowa

Elizabeth Warren has spent fifty-six days campaigning in Iowa. Her campaign has held more than a hundred events. She's spent around five million dollars on political advertising. Her organization is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Why Progressives Are Out To Get Biden and Buttigieg [Video]Why Progressives Are Out To Get Biden and Buttigieg

A left-wing campaign group plans to spend more than half a million dollars to disqualify 2020 presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:06Published

Wally44

Christian Baumeier RT @politico: Bernie Sanders’ campaign announced it raised $25 million in January from nearly 650,000 people, a third of whom were new dono… 23 seconds ago

iPodNoob

Don RT @nytimes: Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January, his campaign said. The announcement came as the Biden, Buttigieg and Warren camp… 25 seconds ago

kujo71

Jane Bradshaw RT @theBerniePost: Bernie Sanders' campaign announced on Thursday that it raised $25 million in January from more than one million donation… 38 seconds ago

Pie_Piga

Pietro Piga RT @AnnieGrayerCNN: NEW: In the month of January, ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ raised $25 million https://t.co/q7W6rixlng 56 seconds ago

baronvonzub

Aaron Zubler RT @BostonGlobe: #Breaking: Bernie Sanders says his campaign raised $25 million in January. https://t.co/18a6kyQbPD 1 minute ago

ProfCiara

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy RT @ShaneGoldmacher: NEW: Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January — more than any rival had raised in any full quarter in 2019 PLUS:… 2 minutes ago

socueme

mary RT @lunadyana: Staggering amount Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in the month of January - CNNPolitics https://t.co/inDKAsaGOk 2 minutes ago

clammymatilde

Clammy Matilde RT @ZachMontellaro: Sanders raised an absolutely MASSIVE $25 million in January (that's after he raised $34.5 million in the entirety of Q4… 2 minutes ago

