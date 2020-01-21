Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January, More Than Any Rival in Any Quarter

Christian Baumeier RT @politico: Bernie Sanders’ campaign announced it raised $25 million in January from nearly 650,000 people, a third of whom were new dono… 23 seconds ago Don RT @nytimes: Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January, his campaign said. The announcement came as the Biden, Buttigieg and Warren camp… 25 seconds ago Jane Bradshaw RT @theBerniePost: Bernie Sanders' campaign announced on Thursday that it raised $25 million in January from more than one million donation… 38 seconds ago Pietro Piga RT @AnnieGrayerCNN: NEW: In the month of January, ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ raised $25 million https://t.co/q7W6rixlng 56 seconds ago Aaron Zubler RT @BostonGlobe: #Breaking: Bernie Sanders says his campaign raised $25 million in January. https://t.co/18a6kyQbPD 1 minute ago Ciara Torres-Spelliscy RT @ShaneGoldmacher: NEW: Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January — more than any rival had raised in any full quarter in 2019 PLUS:… 2 minutes ago mary RT @lunadyana: Staggering amount Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in the month of January - CNNPolitics https://t.co/inDKAsaGOk 2 minutes ago Clammy Matilde RT @ZachMontellaro: Sanders raised an absolutely MASSIVE $25 million in January (that's after he raised $34.5 million in the entirety of Q4… 2 minutes ago