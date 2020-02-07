Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Alexander Vindman > Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman Will Be Transferred From the White House

Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman Will Be Transferred From the White House

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whose testimony in the House inquiry infuriated President Trump and his allies, will be reassigned within the military, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position

Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position 01:24

 Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to leave his post at the White House&apos;s National Security Council as the Trump administration targets critics.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says 'not happy' with Vindman, confirms he might be removed from White House job

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a White House expert on Ukraine, testified that Trump wanted Kyiv to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

White House considering plan to dismiss Alexander Vindman: report

The White House is reportedly weighing options to dismiss Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council (NSC) after he gave testimony last year...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.